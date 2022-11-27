Northern Trust Corp Grows Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,330,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,838 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,703,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 11.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 51,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,355,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 82.6% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 11,784 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 31.9% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 24,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 25.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE:UPS traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $182.52. 912,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,696,605. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.81. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on UPS. KeyCorp dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.13.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.