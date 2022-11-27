Northern Trust Corp Has $1.09 Billion Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,590,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,787 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.28% of Mondelez International worth $1,092,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 332.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 178.5% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 8,685.7% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.69. 2,212,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,113,327. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.51 and its 200 day moving average is $61.81. The firm has a market cap of $91.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $69.47.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Cowen dropped their target price on Mondelez International to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded Mondelez International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.94.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

