Northern Trust Corp Has $1.09 Billion Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,590,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,787 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.28% of Mondelez International worth $1,092,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 332.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 178.5% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 8,685.7% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Mondelez International Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.69. 2,212,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,113,327. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.51 and its 200 day moving average is $61.81. The firm has a market cap of $91.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $69.47.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Mondelez International Company Profile
Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mondelez International (MDLZ)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.