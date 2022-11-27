Northern Trust Corp Has $1.19 Billion Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,104,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187,378 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.30% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $1,187,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

VEA traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.10. The company had a trading volume of 6,450,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,100,939. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $51.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.97.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.