Northern Trust Corp Has $1.87 Billion Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,415,004 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 775,708 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.56% of Walmart worth $1,874,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 442.9% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

WMT traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $153.07. 2,925,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,993,069. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Walmart from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.14.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total value of $314,551,027.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 278,647,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,253,708,336.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total transaction of $314,551,027.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 278,647,135 shares in the company, valued at $41,253,708,336.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $1,301,260.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,488,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,457,283.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,737,402 shares of company stock valued at $554,041,914 in the last 90 days. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

