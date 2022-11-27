Northern Trust Corp Reduces Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,183,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 175,147 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,284,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 15,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.7% in the second quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.9% in the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.8% in the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,600,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

CAT traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $235.70. 1,034,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,400,066. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $239.85.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.86%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $180.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.40.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

