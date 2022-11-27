Northern Trust Corp Sells 141,716 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,315,823 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 141,716 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,299,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,302 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 127.4% in the second quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 8.2% in the second quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.4% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 6.2% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MCD traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $275.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,596,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,207,354. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $281.67. The company has a market capitalization of $201.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.63.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $1.52 dividend. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.52%.

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.30.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

