Northern Trust Corp Sells 1,568,147 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,058,268 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,568,147 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.75% of Oracle worth $1,401,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 469.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Oracle by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 947 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.72. 2,754,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,100,742. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.39, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.35.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.95%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on Oracle to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Oracle from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group set a $75.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Oracle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.58.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

