NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

NLOK has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

NortonLifeLock Trading Up 0.3 %

NortonLifeLock stock opened at $23.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.73 and a 200-day moving average of $22.89. NortonLifeLock has a 52 week low of $20.12 and a 52 week high of $30.92.

In other news, President Ondrej Vlcek acquired 456,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.91 per share, with a total value of $10,001,367.25. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 3,453,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,659,568.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 37.0% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 10,028 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock in the first quarter worth $337,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 9.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 382,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,394,000 after purchasing an additional 31,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 156.9% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 503,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,366,000 after purchasing an additional 307,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

