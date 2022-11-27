NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Holdings Lifted by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,893 shares during the quarter. NRG Energy accounts for approximately 0.7% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 206.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 300.0% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 3,223.5% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the first quarter valued at $74,000. 95.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

Shares of NRG stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.16. 916,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,535,767. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.91 and a 12 month high of $47.82. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 17.77%.

About NRG Energy

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

