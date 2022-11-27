Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,712 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 63.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutrien Price Performance

NTR traded up $2.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 985,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,516,452. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.94. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $65.84 and a 1 year high of $117.25. The company has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.87.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.67%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NTR. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Nutrien from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Nutrien from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Scotiabank cut Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Nutrien from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Nutrien from $124.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.71.

About Nutrien

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Recommended Stories

