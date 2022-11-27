Oasis Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $270.55 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 27th. Oasis Network has a market cap of $270.55 million and $19.60 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0473 or 0.00000285 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,216.69 or 0.07334439 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00033440 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00079382 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00061431 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000391 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00010024 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00024384 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.04614608 USD and is down -0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $13,430,661.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

