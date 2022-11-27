Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires 39,527 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 457.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,527 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 62,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 195.5% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXC has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelon in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Exelon Price Performance

EXC stock opened at $40.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.84. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $50.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3375 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

