Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires 5,562 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 63.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,562 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1,096.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 347 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 136.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 411 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of DGX opened at $149.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.46. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.40 and a 52-week high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.17. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 15,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,247,065.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,641,885. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 15,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,247,065.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,641,885. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $246,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at $2,953,092.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,497 shares of company stock worth $2,781,965. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DGX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup cut Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.50.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

