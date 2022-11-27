Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Boosts Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,822 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 108,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 30,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 14,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 170,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,556,000 after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NSA shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.29.

NSA opened at $38.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $36.75 and a 1 year high of $70.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 41.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 234.05%.

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Director J. Timothy Warren purchased 4,680 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.00 per share, with a total value of $177,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,670. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen purchased 53,000 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.88 per share, with a total value of $2,007,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,064,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,976,555.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Timothy Warren purchased 4,680 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.00 per share, for a total transaction of $177,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,126,670. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 69,252 shares of company stock valued at $2,623,760. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

