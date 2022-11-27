Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Grows Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 90.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 68,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,591 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,445,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,293,000 after acquiring an additional 675,496 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 1.5% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 9,521,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,693,000 after purchasing an additional 141,130 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 4.6% in the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 7,752,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,262,000 after purchasing an additional 342,062 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 8.1% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 6,706,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,764,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,670,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,918,000 after purchasing an additional 79,313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 32,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $613,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,463. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 7,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $140,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,378.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 32,265 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $613,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,463. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,706 shares of company stock worth $3,172,623 over the last three months. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Liberty Global in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

LBTYK opened at $20.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.21. Liberty Global plc has a 12-month low of $16.16 and a 12-month high of $29.17.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

