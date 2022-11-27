Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $1.48 Million Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 188.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,869 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Macy’s by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,550,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,202,000 after buying an additional 1,642,941 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,106,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,936 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,796,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,174 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,392,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,640,000 after purchasing an additional 718,731 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,696,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,303,000 after purchasing an additional 22,839 shares during the period. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Macy’s stock opened at $23.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.74. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $31.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.13%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on M. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Macy’s from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com raised Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.18.

In other Macy’s news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $49,989.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,711.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

