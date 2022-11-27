Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $1.93 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 77.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Amgen by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 2,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nova R Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 12,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Performance

Amgen stock opened at $283.74 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $257.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.31. The stock has a market cap of $151.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Amgen to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.