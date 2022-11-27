Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Increases Holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,679 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 616,533.8% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 857,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,066,000 after acquiring an additional 856,982 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 203.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 789,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,769,000 after acquiring an additional 529,066 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 11,720.4% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 198,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,044,000 after acquiring an additional 196,434 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,585,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 27.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 175,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,242,000 after acquiring an additional 38,077 shares in the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Avis Budget Group to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $309.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $218.00 to $233.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $231.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avis Budget Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.33.

Avis Budget Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CAR opened at $223.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $197.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 2.26. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.83 and a 1 year high of $327.80.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $21.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.80 by $6.90. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 473.08% and a net margin of 23.09%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 52.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Avis Budget Group

In other news, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 9,000 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.78, for a total value of $1,987,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,051,405.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Avis Budget Group news, insider Patrick K. Rankin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.05, for a total transaction of $2,300,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,647,146.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.78, for a total value of $1,987,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,051,405.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,172 shares of company stock valued at $5,266,897 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

