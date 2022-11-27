Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Invests $1.60 Million in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 195,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 332.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 535.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,150,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,541,000 after acquiring an additional 969,262 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 20.5% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 281,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 47,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the second quarter valued at approximately $192,352,000. 57.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 29,368 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $341,549.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,411,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,413,070.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 29,368 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $341,549.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,411,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,413,070.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 29,366 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $341,526.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,640,742.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.36.
Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.
