Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 2,221 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,965 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.1% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.8% during the second quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.3% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 758 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.1% during the first quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 929 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.3% during the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 17,289 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $229.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.71.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 0.5 %

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

NSC opened at $252.32 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $203.65 and a one year high of $299.20. The company has a market cap of $58.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

