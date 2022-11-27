Ontology (ONT) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $10.34 Million

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 27th. In the last week, Ontology has traded up 5.9% against the dollar. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00001101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $159.67 million and approximately $10.34 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ontology alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,218.46 or 0.07353683 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00033545 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00079497 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00061641 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001495 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000391 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00010005 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00024527 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ontology is ont.io. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ontology Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.