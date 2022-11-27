Ontology (ONT) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $10.80 Million

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $159.62 million and approximately $10.80 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ontology has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar. One Ontology coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00001101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ontology alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,214.40 or 0.07328858 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00033430 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00079688 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00061411 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001479 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000390 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00010016 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00024365 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001511 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ontology Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.