Oppenheimer Lowers Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target to $220.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Oppenheimer from $255.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the software company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on Autodesk from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Autodesk from $277.00 to $256.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Autodesk from $264.00 to $237.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $240.19.

Autodesk Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $200.66 on Wednesday. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $163.20 and a 12-month high of $285.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.03.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.70. Autodesk had a return on equity of 108.29% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Autodesk will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,922,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autodesk

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 1.0% during the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the software company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% during the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 14,021 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 20,807 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 5.8% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 980 shares of the software company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

