Orchid (OXT) Price Tops $0.0822 on Major Exchanges

Orchid (OXT) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 27th. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. Orchid has a market capitalization of $56.75 million and approximately $4.33 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can now be purchased for $0.0822 or 0.00000497 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Orchid alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,545.22 or 1.00004610 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010418 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00006628 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00037270 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00041140 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005977 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00022247 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.70 or 0.00239942 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000136 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.08192767 USD and is up 0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $4,352,016.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.