Oxen (OXEN) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $139,123.67

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. Oxen has a total market cap of $10.75 million and approximately $139,123.67 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00001069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Oxen has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,532.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.39 or 0.00462079 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00025324 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00120815 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $137.10 or 0.00829275 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $112.63 or 0.00681252 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006040 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.29 or 0.00243700 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 60,868,368 coins. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io.

Oxen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

