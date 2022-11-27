Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,182,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,386,558 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $223,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $990,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 243,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,497,000 after acquiring an additional 12,735 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 31,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 12,952 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1,255.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,469,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock

COWZ opened at $49.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.26 and its 200 day moving average is $45.83.

