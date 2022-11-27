Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by Premier Asset Management LLC

Premier Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,971 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 8,133 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks accounts for 2.8% of Premier Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 292 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 570 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 594 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PANW shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $203.33 to $213.33 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.86.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total value of $6,064,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,943,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,371,794.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total transaction of $6,064,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,943,436 shares in the company, valued at $327,371,794.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.56, for a total transaction of $6,932,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 462,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,491,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 189,477 shares of company stock worth $37,164,206 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

PANW stock opened at $172.77 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.07 and a 1-year high of $213.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.02 and its 200-day moving average is $206.32. The firm has a market cap of $51.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -350.20, a P/E/G ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.12.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

