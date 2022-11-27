Patrick Vaughan Sells 300,000 Shares of LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) Stock

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP – Get Rating) insider Patrick Vaughan sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 191 ($2.26), for a total transaction of £573,000 ($677,545.23).

LondonMetric Property Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of LON:LMP opened at GBX 183.10 ($2.17) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £1.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 234.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 181.71 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 217.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.93, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.98. LondonMetric Property Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 157.76 ($1.87) and a 1-year high of GBX 287.20 ($3.40).

LondonMetric Property Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. LondonMetric Property’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.47%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LMP shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank cut shares of LondonMetric Property to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 280 ($3.31) to GBX 200 ($2.36) in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 235 ($2.78) to GBX 205 ($2.42) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.66) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LondonMetric Property has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 254.67 ($3.01).

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

