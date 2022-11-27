Peoples Financial Services Corp. (PFIS) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th.

Peoples Financial Services has increased its dividend by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Peoples Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 30.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Peoples Financial Services to earn $5.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.0%.

Peoples Financial Services Stock Performance

PFIS stock opened at $57.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.33. Peoples Financial Services has a 1-year low of $46.02 and a 1-year high of $59.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $408.84 million, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.24.

Institutional Trading of Peoples Financial Services

Peoples Financial Services ( NASDAQ:PFIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 35.10%. The firm had revenue of $28.32 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Peoples Financial Services will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFIS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,128 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Peoples Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 122,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 6,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. 31.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Peoples Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Peoples Financial Services

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

Featured Stories

