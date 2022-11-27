Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.081 per share by the oil and gas producer on Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 29.7% annually over the last three years.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust Stock Performance
Permian Basin Royalty Trust stock opened at $20.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.07. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $8.12 and a twelve month high of $23.08.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Permian Basin Royalty Trust
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 78.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at $132,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at $148,000.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile
Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, Devonian, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.
