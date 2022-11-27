Permian Basin Royalty Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:PBT)

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.081 per share by the oil and gas producer on Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 29.7% annually over the last three years.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PBT opened at $20.92 on Friday. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $8.12 and a 52 week high of $23.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $1,934,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 8,298 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $1,073,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 27,329 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 1,052.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 37,895 shares in the last quarter.

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust

(Get Rating)

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, Devonian, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

