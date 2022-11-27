Permianville Royalty Trust (PVL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on December 13th

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share on Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.

Permianville Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 34.2% per year over the last three years.

Get Permianville Royalty Trust alerts:

Permianville Royalty Trust Price Performance

PVL opened at $3.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.67. Permianville Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $5.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Permianville Royalty Trust

In related news, major shareholder Permianville Holdings Llc sold 27,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total transaction of $104,202.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,492,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,525,141.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders sold a total of 247,300 shares of company stock valued at $936,995 over the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Permianville Royalty Trust by 65.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust during the second quarter worth $61,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust by 15.4% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 41,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust during the third quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth $171,000.

About Permianville Royalty Trust

(Get Rating)

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Permianville Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permianville Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.