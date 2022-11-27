Piper Sandler Analysts Give AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) a $52.00 Price Target

Piper Sandler set a $52.00 price target on AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of AdvanSix from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

AdvanSix Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ASIX stock opened at $40.88 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.68. AdvanSix has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $57.10.

AdvanSix Dividend Announcement

AdvanSix ( NYSE:ASIX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. AdvanSix had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The company had revenue of $478.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.47 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that AdvanSix will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is presently 10.49%.

Insider Activity

In other AdvanSix news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of AdvanSix stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $32,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,752.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $106,770 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in AdvanSix by 1.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of AdvanSix by 1.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 25,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 6.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 1.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 1.9% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

About AdvanSix

(Get Rating)

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.