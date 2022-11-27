Pirate Chain (ARRR) Trading 3.8% Lower Over Last Week

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 27th. Over the last week, Pirate Chain has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00002011 BTC on exchanges. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $64.85 million and approximately $64,291.42 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.75 or 0.00252088 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00089967 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00058986 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00003296 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 194,714,791 coins. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

