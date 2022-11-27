PLATINCOIN Price Hits $0.17 on Exchanges (PLC)

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 27th. One PLATINCOIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00001046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PLATINCOIN has a market cap of $866,067.70 and $22,501.07 worth of PLATINCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PLATINCOIN has traded 16.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,292.48 or 0.07803682 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.56 or 0.00492425 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,960.73 or 0.29951614 BTC.

About PLATINCOIN

PLC is a coin. PLATINCOIN’s total supply is 723,787,382 coins and its circulating supply is 5,001,073 coins. PLATINCOIN’s official website is platincoin.com. PLATINCOIN’s official Twitter account is @platincoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PLATINCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “PLATINCOIN (PLC) is a cryptocurrency . PLATINCOIN has a current supply of 723,759,594.54242 with 5,001,073 in circulation. The last known price of PLATINCOIN is 0.16757117 USD and is down -7.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $30,996.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://platincoin.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLATINCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PLATINCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PLATINCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

