PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) Shares Bought by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,473 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,159 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in PLDT were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in PLDT by 4.0% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of PLDT by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLDT in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,204,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PLDT by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 41,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLDT in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHI stock traded up $1.12 on Friday, hitting $28.89. The stock had a trading volume of 51,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.41. PLDT Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.76 and a 1 year high of $39.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.09.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded PLDT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

