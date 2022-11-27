PointState Capital LP Buys 449,951 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

PointState Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,020,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449,951 shares during the quarter. Alcoa accounts for 1.2% of PointState Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. PointState Capital LP’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $46,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Alcoa by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,740,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $606,845,000 after acquiring an additional 356,919 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in Alcoa by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,620,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,026,000 after acquiring an additional 90,052 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at $318,670,000. Third Point LLC bought a new position in Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at $213,821,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Alcoa by 179.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,760,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,137 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE AA opened at $47.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.81. Alcoa Co. has a 1-year low of $33.55 and a 1-year high of $98.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.03.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 22.27% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -47.62%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Alcoa from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group started coverage on Alcoa in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Alcoa in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Alcoa from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.42.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

