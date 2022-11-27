PointState Capital LP Buys New Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 458,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,695,000. British American Tobacco comprises about 0.5% of PointState Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.7% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 3.7% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 7,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 2.1% during the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 13,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 2.2% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 13,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 5.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on BTI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

British American Tobacco Company Profile

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $40.60 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $33.62 and a fifty-two week high of $47.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.13 and a 200-day moving average of $40.45.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

