PointState Capital LP Invests $110.01 Million in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,224,923 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $110,010,000. ConocoPhillips comprises 2.7% of PointState Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. PointState Capital LP owned approximately 0.09% of ConocoPhillips as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth $60,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 9.6% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,098,496 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $368,086,000 after purchasing an additional 360,612 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 9.8% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 7,579 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 8.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 545,769 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $49,016,000 after purchasing an additional 43,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 49.1% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Societe Generale cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $137.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.76.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

NYSE:COP opened at $126.81 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $66.06 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.70%.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

