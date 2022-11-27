PointState Capital LP Invests $6.79 Million in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,787,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 344.2% during the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after buying an additional 9,592 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 9.0% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at $260,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at $5,828,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 18.0% during the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 51,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,763,000 after buying an additional 7,850 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and
In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total transaction of $49,934,778.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,624,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,666,555,618.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total value of $49,934,778.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,624,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,666,555,618.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 571,297 shares of company stock worth $193,929,777. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Eli Lilly and Stock Up 1.0 %
LLY opened at $365.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $347.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $341.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $322.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $231.87 and a 12 month high of $369.80.
Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.86%.
Eli Lilly and Company Profile
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
