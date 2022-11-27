PointState Capital LP Invests $6.79 Million in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,787,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 344.2% during the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after buying an additional 9,592 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 9.0% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at $260,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at $5,828,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 18.0% during the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 51,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,763,000 after buying an additional 7,850 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total transaction of $49,934,778.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,624,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,666,555,618.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total value of $49,934,778.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,624,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,666,555,618.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 571,297 shares of company stock worth $193,929,777. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 1.0 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $395.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Argus raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.78.

LLY opened at $365.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $347.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $341.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $322.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $231.87 and a 12 month high of $369.80.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.