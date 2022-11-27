PointState Capital LP Invests $966,000 in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY)

PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 44,800 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Woodside Energy Group in the second quarter worth approximately $1,668,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the second quarter valued at $884,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the second quarter valued at $549,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Woodside Energy Group in the second quarter worth about $568,000. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Woodside Energy Group in the second quarter worth about $539,000.

Woodside Energy Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:WOPEY opened at $25.67 on Friday. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $26.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.41.

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

