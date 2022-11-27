PointState Capital LP Takes Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 29,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,433,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in Lam Research by 71.7% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Lam Research by 224.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Lam Research to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI set a $450.00 target price on Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their target price on Lam Research from $650.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Lam Research from $480.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lam Research from $640.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.86.

LRCX opened at $453.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $299.59 and a 52 week high of $731.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $400.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $440.63.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

