Polygon (MATIC) Reaches Market Cap of $7.51 Billion

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. One Polygon coin can now be bought for about $0.86 or 0.00005194 BTC on exchanges. Polygon has a market cap of $7.51 billion and approximately $179.78 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Polygon has traded up 3.6% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002298 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000279 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000346 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,309.07 or 0.07914330 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $81.73 or 0.00494110 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000310 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,971.03 or 0.30053614 BTC.
About Polygon
Polygon’s launch date was March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,734,317,475 coins. The official website for Polygon is polygon.technology. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/0xpolygon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Polygon is blog.polygon.technology. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @0xpolygon and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Polygon Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polygon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polygon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polygon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Polygon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polygon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.