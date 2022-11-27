PotCoin (POT) Trading 17.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

PotCoin (POT) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 26th. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 17.2% higher against the US dollar. PotCoin has a total market cap of $489,881.09 and $15.30 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.51 or 0.00468497 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00033530 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00025170 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001677 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006036 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001310 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00018322 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001272 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PotCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

