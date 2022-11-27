Powerledger Market Cap Reaches $73.92 Million (POWR)

Powerledger (POWR) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. One Powerledger token can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000919 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Powerledger has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Powerledger has a market capitalization of $73.92 million and $3.63 million worth of Powerledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Powerledger alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,382.88 or 0.08403334 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.07 or 0.00492612 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,930.80 or 0.29962971 BTC.

Powerledger Token Profile

Powerledger was first traded on September 8th, 2017. Powerledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 485,339,140 tokens. Powerledger’s official message board is medium.com/power-ledger. The Reddit community for Powerledger is https://reddit.com/r/powerledger. Powerledger’s official Twitter account is @powerledger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Powerledger is powerledger.io.

Buying and Selling Powerledger

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Powerledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Powerledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Powerledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Powerledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Powerledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.