Premia (PREMIA) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $101.66 Million

Premia (PREMIA) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. Over the last week, Premia has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar. One Premia token can now be purchased for about $0.85 or 0.00005110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Premia has a market cap of $101.66 million and approximately $116,054.73 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Premia alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000344 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,281.96 or 0.07725991 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.60 or 0.00491751 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,963.02 or 0.29910619 BTC.

Premia Token Profile

Premia was first traded on February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Premia is premia.finance. Premia’s official message board is premia.medium.com.

Premia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Premia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Premia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Premia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Premia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Premia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.