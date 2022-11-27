Premier Asset Management LLC Has $2.29 Million Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Premier Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,805 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 79,910 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific comprises 1.9% of Premier Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Boston Scientific by 98.8% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BSX shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.71.

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $316,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,427.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $316,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,427.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $5,280,959.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,188,900.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 289,106 shares of company stock worth $11,797,608. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $44.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $47.49.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

