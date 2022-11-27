Premier Asset Management LLC Has $257,000 Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Premier Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 331.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

DUK stock opened at $99.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $76.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.40. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $116.33.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DUK. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $120.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,390.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

