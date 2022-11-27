Premier Asset Management LLC Has $334,000 Stock Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Premier Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 55.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,614 shares during the quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,246,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 17,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 2nd quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 15,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PII shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Polaris from $138.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup set a $112.00 target price on shares of Polaris in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Polaris from $101.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.67.

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $112.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.96 and its 200-day moving average is $107.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.52. Polaris Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.86 and a 1 year high of $127.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.04%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

