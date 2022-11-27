Premier Asset Management LLC Has $398,000 Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Premier Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 622,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,063,000 after acquiring an additional 54,433 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 19,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after buying an additional 6,199 shares during the period. Ossiam raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 42,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,808,000 after buying an additional 20,689 shares during the period. Mirova raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 20,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 7,293 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

NYSE:KMB opened at $135.03 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $108.74 and a 1-year high of $145.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.40.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.11). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on KMB. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.38.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.